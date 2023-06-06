Advertise
Be Remarkable
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Coryell County Sheriff’s Office arrests reckless driver traveling 116 mph

Kevin Lee Williams, 33,
Kevin Lee Williams, 33,(Coryell County Sheriff's Office)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GATESVILLE. Texas (KWTX) - Coryell County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a 33-year-old man following a vehicle pursuit at speeds up to 116 miles per hour.

At about 10:17 p.m. on June 4, deputies were dispatched to investigate a report of a reckless driver traveling northbound on FM 116 in a red Kia Sorento.

According to the affidavit, an officer spotted the Kia parked on the northbound shoulder, and activated his patrol unit’s emergency lights.

The driver of the KIA took off, and the deputy followed the vehicle. While driving behind the vehicle. the deputy noticed the KIA was rapidly accelerating.

The driver was “unable to maintain lane by crossing over the marked center line and failed to yield at the intersection of FM 116 and West Main Street.”

The driver, Kevin Lee Williams, 33, was arrested after he crashed the KIA through a fence at a residence in the 1600 block of West Main Street.

Williams has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, evading arrest or detention in a motor vehicle, and reckless driving.

He is being held on a $59,000 cash-only bond at the Coryell County Jail.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parents of Marlin High School seniors demands answers for discrepancies in students’ transcripts
Parents of Marlin High School seniors demand answers for discrepancies in students’ transcripts
Police lights generic
Nurse charged with DWI after leaving shift at hospital
Michael Stephens
Itasca ISD superintendent charged in online child sex solicitation sting suspended with pay
Today the community of Itasca is in shock after the superintendent of Itasca ISD, Michael...
‘It’s just disgusting’: Community members react to arrest of Itasca ISD superintendent for online solicitation of a minor
File Graphic (KWTX)
Three killed in head-on collision in Falls County after driver attempts to pass vehicle: DPS

Latest News

Dr. Darryl Henson (Marlin ISD photo)
LIVE on KWTX@4: Marlin ISD Superintendent, Dr. Darryl Henson, discusses graduation issues at Marlin High
File Graphic
Austin girl dies after she is shot in the head at apartment complex overnight
Fabian Phillip Navarro, 19, is wanted for aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.
CAUGHT IN THE ACT: Police in Texas looking for man who stole $75K in jewelry at gunpoint
Police investigating overnight shooting at the Bend Apartments in College Station.
Update: Two people shot at College Station apartment complex Sunday morning