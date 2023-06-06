Coryell County Sheriff’s Office arrests reckless driver traveling 116 mph

GATESVILLE. Texas (KWTX) - Coryell County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a 33-year-old man following a vehicle pursuit at speeds up to 116 miles per hour.

At about 10:17 p.m. on June 4, deputies were dispatched to investigate a report of a reckless driver traveling northbound on FM 116 in a red Kia Sorento.

According to the affidavit, an officer spotted the Kia parked on the northbound shoulder, and activated his patrol unit’s emergency lights.

The driver of the KIA took off, and the deputy followed the vehicle. While driving behind the vehicle. the deputy noticed the KIA was rapidly accelerating.

The driver was “unable to maintain lane by crossing over the marked center line and failed to yield at the intersection of FM 116 and West Main Street.”

The driver, Kevin Lee Williams, 33, was arrested after he crashed the KIA through a fence at a residence in the 1600 block of West Main Street.

Williams has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, evading arrest or detention in a motor vehicle, and reckless driving.

He is being held on a $59,000 cash-only bond at the Coryell County Jail.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.