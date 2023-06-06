Advertise
First 3-D printed homes come to the Austin area

By Bettie Cross
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 8:31 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN, Texas (KEYE) - The first 3-D printed hones in the Austin area are about to go up for sale.

Starting June 5, registration opens to buy any of the six futuristic homes in Georgetown.

Homebuyers looking for a unique space in the Austin suburbs are now getting their first chance to buy into a one-of-a-kind neighborhood.

Conner Jenkins is overseeing operations at Icons First 3D Printed Community. Six homes printed by these robots will be up for sale later this week in Georgetown’s Wolf Ranch.

“A lot of people are looking for something different, looking for disruption,” said Conner Jenkins, Director of project operations.

The Dyce Floorplan at not quite 1,600 square feet has three bedrooms, two baths and a kitchen island. It is the lowest-priced home in the community.

“Our first home starts at $475,000 we go up into the high $500,000s,” said Charlie Coleman with Lennar Corporation.

He says these inch-thick layers of cement-based technology have generated a lot of buzz.

“We’ve seen first-time homebuyers, we’ve seen move-up families, we’ve seen empty nesters and retirees,” said Coleman.

The question now is will the interest in learning about these innovative homes translate into buying them.

“ We’ve priced these homes to be on par with the current market for traditionally built homes,” said Coleman.

While list prices are similar -Icon says these homes require less maintenance and the use of Lavacrete and solar panels will reduce heating and cooling costs.

“We’re excited to prove out the technology and prove out the construction methods with folks that want to be trailblazers,” said Jenkins.

Prospective homebuyers can register this week to be included on Saturday, June 10, sales launch of five of the eight-floor plans that will be available in the community.

