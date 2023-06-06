Hurricane Preparedness

(KWTX) - We’ve had several years back to back of very active hurricane seasons with several major and devastating storms. Officially hurricane season runs from June to November for most. Being ready for tropical systems can make a huge difference and it can ultimately save lives. In this week’s episode of Degrees of Science, meteorologist Camille Hoxworth sits down with Brad Greer, safety expert and CEO of DrySee, to find out what we should be doing now to prepare for hurricanes and how important it is to have fully stocked first-aid kits & stay ready for an emergencies at any time.

