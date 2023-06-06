Advertise
Be Remarkable
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Hurricane Preparedness

We’ve had several years back to back of very active hurricane seasons with several major and...
We’ve had several years back to back of very active hurricane seasons with several major and devastating storms. Officially hurricane season runs from June to November for most. Being ready for tropical systems can make a huge difference and it can ultimately save lives. In this week’s episode of Degrees of Science, meteorologist Camille Hoxworth sits down with Brad Greer, safety expert and CEO of DrySee, to find out what we should be doing now to prepare for hurricanes and how important it is to have fully stocked first-aid kits & stay ready for an emergencies at any time.(KWTX)
By Camille Hoxworth
Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KWTX) - We’ve had several years back to back of very active hurricane seasons with several major and devastating storms. Officially hurricane season runs from June to November for most. Being ready for tropical systems can make a huge difference and it can ultimately save lives. In this week’s episode of Degrees of Science, meteorologist Camille Hoxworth sits down with Brad Greer, safety expert and CEO of DrySee, to find out what we should be doing now to prepare for hurricanes and how important it is to have fully stocked first-aid kits & stay ready for an emergencies at any time.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parents of Marlin High School seniors demands answers for discrepancies in students’ transcripts
Parents of Marlin High School seniors demand answers for discrepancies in students’ transcripts
Police lights generic
Nurse charged with DWI after leaving shift at hospital
Michael Stephens
Itasca ISD superintendent charged in online child sex solicitation sting suspended with pay
Today the community of Itasca is in shock after the superintendent of Itasca ISD, Michael...
‘It’s just disgusting’: Community members react to arrest of Itasca ISD superintendent for online solicitation of a minor
File Graphic (KWTX)
Three killed in head-on collision in Falls County after driver attempts to pass vehicle: DPS

Latest News

FastCast
An early start to triple-digits is likely this year!
fastcast CLARK sunset orange yellow pink water lake
True summer heat is closing in
fastcast CLARK sky blue sunlight sun rays ray flag clear
Traditional summertime heat is lurking...
fastcast CLARK horse horses sunset sunrise pink blue grass pond lake
More scattered storms possible Sunday