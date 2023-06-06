Kidnapping victim shot in the back as she jumped out of moving car

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - Police in Houston are looking for a man who allegedly kidnapped a woman, attempted to rob her at gunpoint, and then shot her in the back as she escaped.

The shooting happened at around 3 a.m. on Saturday, March 18, but authorities recently released surveillance footage, and a sketch of the suspect.

The victim told police she was walking on the sidewalk in the 8400 block of Gulf Freeway service road.

That’s when the driver of an older, white sedan with black headlights pulled up next to her and offered her a ride.

According to police, the woman got into the front passenger seat of the man’s vehicle.

She claimed that soon after she accepted the ride, the man pulled out a handgun, demanded her property, and told her not to move.

As the suspect drove down the service road, the woman opened the passenger door, and was shot in the back as she jumped out.

Police described the suspect as a “Black male, light skinned, tattoos on his neck, right ear had an earring.”

An update on the victim was not provided.

If you have any information, please contact Crime-Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

