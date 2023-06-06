Advertise
Killeen police investigating murder of 23-year-old woman

File Graphic (KWTX)
File Graphic (KWTX)(MGN ONLINE)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Detectives are investigating the murder of Brook Elaine Ball, 23, a woman shot on Monday, May 29.

Officers were dispatched at approximately 4:20 a.m. to the 1600 block of Benttree Drive to investigate reports of a shooting victim. 

When the officers arrived, they located Ball suffering from a gunshot wound.  She was immediately airlifted to Baylor Scott & White in critical condition.

Ball succumbed to her injuries on Monday, June 5, 2023, and was pronounced dead by the Justice of the Peace Larry Wilkey at 4:32 p.m.

This is the fifth murder in the City of Killeen in 2023. No arrests have been made.

The department is asking anyone who may have seen anything, or has information about the murder, to call Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477)

