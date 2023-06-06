LIVE on KWTX@4: Marlin ISD Superintendent, Dr. Darryl Henson, discusses graduation issues at Marlin High

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Marlin Independent School District Superintendent, Dr. Darryl J. Henson, will appear on KWTX@4 today to provide an update on the graduation issues that plagued Marlin High at the end of the school year.

The superintendent told KWTX that 33 out of 38 seniors are now expected to graduate.

Henson hinted that the high school will soon have a 100 percent graduation rate.

“We’ve had a 100 percent graduation rate the past two years, and I anticipate the same this year; to make it three consecutive years,” he said.

In late May, the school district announced an audit revealed dozens of seniors were not eligible to graduate because of missed assignments, unexcused absences, and other issues.

The announced led to a backlash from stunned students and parents, many of whom claimed they were unaware they were ineligible to graduate. Others were upset they were alerted about the issues just days before the graduation ceremony.

