Advertise
Be Remarkable
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

LIVE on KWTX@4: Marlin ISD Superintendent, Dr. Darryl Henson, discusses graduation issues at Marlin High

By KWTX Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Marlin Independent School District Superintendent, Dr. Darryl J. Henson, will appear on KWTX@4 today to provide an update on the graduation issues that plagued Marlin High at the end of the school year.

NOTE: CLICK on the KWTXtra video player above to watch the interview during our 4 p.m. newscast. Some news app users may have to click on the play icon twice in order to open the livestream player.

The superintendent told KWTX that 33 out of 38 seniors are now expected to graduate.

Henson hinted that the high school will soon have a 100 percent graduation rate.

“We’ve had a 100 percent graduation rate the past two years, and I anticipate the same this year; to make it three consecutive years,” he said.

In late May, the school district announced an audit revealed dozens of seniors were not eligible to graduate because of missed assignments, unexcused absences, and other issues.

The announced led to a backlash from stunned students and parents, many of whom claimed they were unaware they were ineligible to graduate. Others were upset they were alerted about the issues just days before the graduation ceremony.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parents of Marlin High School seniors demands answers for discrepancies in students’ transcripts
Parents of Marlin High School seniors demand answers for discrepancies in students’ transcripts
Police lights generic
Nurse charged with DWI after leaving shift at hospital
Michael Stephens
Itasca ISD superintendent charged in online child sex solicitation sting suspended with pay
Today the community of Itasca is in shock after the superintendent of Itasca ISD, Michael...
‘It’s just disgusting’: Community members react to arrest of Itasca ISD superintendent for online solicitation of a minor
File Graphic (KWTX)
Three killed in head-on collision in Falls County after driver attempts to pass vehicle: DPS

Latest News

Kevin Lee Williams, 33,
Coryell County Sheriff’s Office arrests reckless driver traveling 116 mph
File Graphic
Austin girl dies after she is shot in the head at apartment complex overnight
Fabian Phillip Navarro, 19, is wanted for aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.
CAUGHT IN THE ACT: Police in Texas looking for man who stole $75K in jewelry at gunpoint
Police investigating overnight shooting at the Bend Apartments in College Station.
Update: Two people shot at College Station apartment complex Sunday morning