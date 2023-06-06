Madison County jury finds man guilty of sexually assaulting a child

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - A Madison County jury recently found Manuel Escobedo guilty of aggravated sexual assault of a child, a first-degree felony.

Escobedo was arrested by Madisonville Police on Aug. 26, 2020, after police received a report of a child being sexually abused.

The survivor says the sexual assaults began when she was seven years old.

A judge will determine Escobedo’s sentence at a future punishment hearing.

He faces up to life in prison.

