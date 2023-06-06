Advertise
Be Remarkable
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Madison County jury finds man guilty of sexually assaulting a child

Manuel Escobedo was found guilty by a Madison County Jury of Sexually Assaulting a Child
Manuel Escobedo was found guilty by a Madison County Jury of Sexually Assaulting a Child(Madison County District Attorney's Office)
By Megan Calongne
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - A Madison County jury recently found Manuel Escobedo guilty of aggravated sexual assault of a child, a first-degree felony.

Escobedo was arrested by Madisonville Police on Aug. 26, 2020, after police received a report of a child being sexually abused.

The survivor says the sexual assaults began when she was seven years old.

A judge will determine Escobedo’s sentence at a future punishment hearing.

He faces up to life in prison.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parents of Marlin High School seniors demands answers for discrepancies in students’ transcripts
Parents of Marlin High School seniors demand answers for discrepancies in students’ transcripts
Michael Stephens
Itasca ISD superintendent charged in online child sex solicitation sting suspended with pay
Today the community of Itasca is in shock after the superintendent of Itasca ISD, Michael...
‘It’s just disgusting’: Community members react to arrest of Itasca ISD superintendent for online solicitation of a minor
File Graphic (KWTX)
Three killed in head-on collision in Falls County after driver attempts to pass vehicle: DPS
Police lights generic
Nurse charged with DWI after leaving shift at hospital

Latest News

Killeen police opens area of Rancier Avenue following fire
Police: College Station woman forced roommate into prostitution to help pay rent
‘Unfortunate’: Waco police officer shot, killed dog after being dispatched to wrong residence
Veterans in Central Texas discuss Fort Cavazos name change
Fort Cavazos closes gate due to undisclosed incident
The 40-year-old remains in jail tonight on the promotion of prostitution and drug-related...
Police: College Station woman forced roommate into prostitution to help pay rent