Marlin ISD holds first board meeting since graduation issues

MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Marlin Independent School District School Board held its first meeting Monday after graduation issues put the district in the national spotlight.

The graduation ceremony was postponed after the district had a number of students who did not meet the requirements to graduate.

This will allow those students to catch up.

The school board did go into executive session during the meeting, but the graduation issues were not on the agenda.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.