Mother of Valley Mills boy struck by lightning decides to keep him on ventilator until doctors are able to insert feeding tube

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Faced with a difficult decision, the mother of 6-year-old Grayson Boggs, a Valley Mills boy struck by lightning, decided to leave Grayson on a ventilator until doctors are able to perform surgery to insert a feeding tube.

Grayson has been in a coma since he and his father were struck by lightning in mid-May. The freak accident killed 34-year-old Matthew Boggs, and critically injured Grayson, who has been at Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center in Temple.

“Today, we had a care conference with Grayson’s healthcare team. The doctors told us that the state Grayson is in, is how he will remain for the rest of his life,” a GoFundMe account for the boy’s family states.

“After the g-tube is placed, they will attempt to remove the breathing tube. Please continue to pray for the family, and Grayson, during this difficult time.”

Angela Boggs, Matthew’s mother and Grayson’s grandmother, previously told KWTX doctors said Grayson suffered permanent brain damage.

