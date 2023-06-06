Advertise
Rain chances fading, heat climbing

By Camille Hoxworth
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Below-average temperatures are about to be a thing of the past. We are, unfortunately, saying goodbye to highs in the 80s as summer-heat approaches. Tomorrow high temperatures are expected to warm to around 90° with only a minimal chance for rain. There could be a stray pop-up thunderstorm or two Wednesday, but most are dry. The next best chance for rain looks to be this weekend.

Forecast models have are saying Central Texas has a likelihood of triple digits first time this year coming next week. We really won’t get under the peak of the heat dome until Wednesday or Thursday of next week, but the return of southerly winds will pull up warmth from the south starting this Thursday as highs reach the low-to-mid 90s. Highs should then stay in the mid-90s from Friday through next Monday with some upper 90s potentially returning Saturday.

For the weekend, we will have a low chance for a few pop-up showers and storms near and especially east of I-35 breaking off of a cold front that won’t reach our area. Rain chances look to shut down next week. Long-range forecast model data doesn’t really show the ridge of high pressure breaking down and there’s a possibility that we could start a multi-day streak of triple-digit highs that likely lasts into the end of the month.

Hello summer.

