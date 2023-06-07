Cedric Marks sentencing : Deputies escort Marks out of courtroom twice due to outbursts. Marks’ ex-wife testifies to his confession of killing mother of his child, April Pease

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Marks is found guilty of killing his ex girlfriend, Jenna Scott, 28, and her friend, Michael Swearingin, 32, whose bodies were found on Jan. 15, 2019, in rural Okfusee County, Oklahoma.

Marks, who is representing himself, was arrested on Jan. 8, 2019, in Kent County, Mich., on a Temple burglary warrant stemming from a break-in on Aug. 21, 2018, at Scott’s home.

Two weeks after Cedric Marks was found guilty of capital murder, he’s now representing himself in the sentencing phase. This time, in an orange jumpsuit.

The state has rested its case in the sentencing phase.

Before they rested, tears fell in the courtroom from victims’ parents sharing their emotional testimonies about losing their loved ones.

Scott’s father, Johnathan, said it’s been hard to adjust to their new normal with Jenna being gone. He said there’s a large a void, especially for her 14-year-old daughter.

He said, “Jenna didn’t let her past dictate her future. It had a lot of rough spots, but she was using it to help others,” said Scott, “She was fearful, but she didn’t let that control her anymore. She wanted to be strong. It’s been a long process to get closure and heal. Jenna had a lot of courage, loved a lot of people, and was beginning to live the best life she could. Her and Michael didn’t deserve to die.”

The prosecution asked Scott if Jenna predicted her outcome, Scott responded that she did.

Swearingin’s mother, Debbie Harrison didn’t hold back, saying that the murder of Michael was gut wrenching. She said since his passing, it’s caused depression, health problems, and more lives lost for family and friends.

She said, “Marks is all about his children and talks about how wonderful they are. What about my child? Or Karen Scott’s, or Dorthy Pease’s child? Think about that Mr. Marks,” said Harrison, “He has many friends, he didn’t meet anyone who didn’t love him except Cedric Marks.”

Harrison told the court she wants Marks to have the strongest punishment available, execution.

Marks recalled suspected accomplice, Maya Maxwell, to the stand. He accused Maxwell of kidnapping the victims with her ex-boyfriend and not Marks himself. Maxwell looked confused at his claims and denied his allegations saying, “You were the person who did this.”

Marks used profanity toward Judge Duskie and the prosecution twice, resulting in him having to be removed both times.

Marks showed signs of being irritated when a few witnesses explained prior violent incidents with Marks. An ex-girlfriend, Sharon Baxter, named a time where Marks choked her, and when Marks broke her boyfriend’s jaw in two places while threatening to kill him.

Mark’s ex-wife, Ginell McDonough, confirmed that Marks admitted to her of killing April Pease, which Marks has been charged with second degree murder. She said Marks told her that he left Pease unrecognizable in a shed in one of the Dakotas. McDonough testified to Marks removing Pease’s teeth and hands.

McDonough verified Marks’ confessional videos of killing Pease. While the prosecution had her watch them, she cried, and Marks lost his temper. He was upset the state wanted to play videos in front of McDonough, especially since they were shown yesterday. “Is this the Jenna Scott capital murder trial or the April Pease trial? I don’t understand,” said Marks.

Marks cursed and said, “These are disgusting f****** people, your honor, to have them play this for her off of a lie. Whether they put me to death or not, these are disgusting people. These people, the county, and this system is dirty.” He also accused Judge Duskie of helping the prosecution the whole time.

Marks said he’ll have three more witnesses take the stand tomorrow.

