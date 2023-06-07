College Station police seeking help in finding missing 16-year-old
Oliva Jade Delara was last seen Monday at her home.
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenager.
If you have any information that can help locate her, please call police at 979-764-3600.
Olivia Jade Delara is a 16 year old who has been reported missing to the @cstxpolice. Please share! pic.twitter.com/UFhqIFBLOO— Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley (@AANBVTX) June 7, 2023
