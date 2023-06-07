Advertise
Fort Cavazos closes gate due to undisclosed incident

Veterans in Central Texas discuss Fort Cavazos name change(Ally Kadlubar)
By Royden Ogletree
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
FORT CAVAZOS, Texas (KWTX) - Fort Cavazos announced Tuesday (6/6) night that they closed the Mayborn Gate at the Army post due to an undisclosed incident.

The post announced via Facebook that the gate was closed earlier Tuesday evening “for prudent safety reasons.”

Per Fort Cavazos officials, an incident has occurred at the Mayborn Gate earlier this evening, which has caused its...

Posted by U.S. Army Fort Cavazos on Tuesday, June 6, 2023

The Army didn’t elaborate further on what those reasons were or when the gate would be back open.

We will update this story when we have more information.

