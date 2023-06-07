Fort Cavazos closes gate due to undisclosed incident
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
FORT CAVAZOS, Texas (KWTX) - Fort Cavazos announced Tuesday (6/6) night that they closed the Mayborn Gate at the Army post due to an undisclosed incident.
The post announced via Facebook that the gate was closed earlier Tuesday evening “for prudent safety reasons.”
The Army didn’t elaborate further on what those reasons were or when the gate would be back open.
We will update this story when we have more information.
