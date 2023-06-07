Gatesville Police search for firearms theft suspect

GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - Gatesville Police Department is investigating the theft of firearms from a sports goods store Wednesday morning.

The suspect entered around 2:20 a.m. June 7 the Gatesville Sporting Adventures in the 2512 block of Business Highway 36.

According to police, the suspect was able to obtain several handguns and two AR-style rifles before fleeing the scene in a vehicle and has not been located at this time.

The suspect was described as a man, thin stature, medium complexion and was last seen wearing a black “FILA” sweatshirt with a black hood over his head, a white t-shirt under the sweatshirt, dark gloves, slightly faded blue jeans and black sneakers with shiny or light coloring on the top and heel.

The suspect fled in a silver Nissan Sentra, with a partial license plate of PJL.

Anyone with information about this offense is asked to contact Detective Post at the Gatesville Police Department, at 254.865.2226. Tips may also be posted with Centex Crime Stoppers and a cash reward will be paid for information leading to an arrest. Centex Crime Stoppers can be reached at 254.865.8477.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.