Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano erupts on the Big Island

HONOLULU, Hawaii (CBS NEWS) - Kilauea volcano, the home of Pele, Hawaii’s volcano goddess, is erupting. The U.S. Geological Survey announced that the volcano started its eruption on Wednesday, just hours after an eruption watch was issued.

The USGS said the eruption was noticed just before 4:45 a.m. local time on Wednesday when the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory “detected glow in Kīlauea summit webcam images.” Those images showed that the eruption started within the volcano’s Halema’uma’u crater.

“Webcam imagery shows fissures at the base of Halema’uma’u crater generating lava flows on the surface of the crater floor,” the agency said. “The activity is confined to Halema’uma’u and the hazards will be reassessed as the eruption progresses.”

Hawaii’s Emergency Management Agency says there is currently “No indication that populated areas are threatened.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.