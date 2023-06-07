Advertise
Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano erupts on the Big Island

Webcam imagery at 5 a.m. shows lava erupting from Kilauea.(USGS)
By LI COHEN
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HONOLULU, Hawaii (CBS NEWS) - Kilauea volcano, the home of Pele, Hawaii’s volcano goddess, is erupting. The U.S. Geological Survey announced that the volcano started its eruption on Wednesday, just hours after an eruption watch was issued.

The USGS said the eruption was noticed just before 4:45 a.m. local time on Wednesday when the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory “detected glow in Kīlauea summit webcam images.” Those images showed that the eruption started within the volcano’s Halema’uma’u crater.

“Webcam imagery shows fissures at the base of Halema’uma’u crater generating lava flows on the surface of the crater floor,” the agency said. “The activity is confined to Halema’uma’u and the hazards will be reassessed as the eruption progresses.”

Hawaii’s Emergency Management Agency says there is currently “No indication that populated areas are threatened.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

