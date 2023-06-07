Killeen police close area of Rancier Avenue due to structure fire
public is asked to avoid the area
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 6:42 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department closed an area due to a structure fire.
Officers have temporarily closed the eastbound and westbound lanes on Rancier Avenue between Alexander Street and Stewart Street.
The public is asked to avoid the area and find alternate routes as first responders work the scene.
No other information is available at this time.
