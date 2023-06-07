Advertise
Killeen police opens area of Rancier Avenue following fire

(MGN)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 6:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - UPDATE: The fire has been contained, according to the City of Killeen.

The city posted on its Facebook that “the Road is expected to be open by 8 a.m.”

ORIGINAL:

The Killeen Police Department closed an area due to a structure fire.

Officers have temporarily closed the eastbound and westbound lanes on Rancier Avenue between Alexander Street and Stewart Street.

The public is asked to avoid the area and find alternate routes as first responders work the scene.

No other information is available at this time.

