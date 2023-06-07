Advertise
Be Remarkable
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Leon County Crime Stoppers offering reward for stolen tractor

KBTX News 3 at Six(Recurring)
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAKWOOD, Texas (KBTX) - Leon County Crime Stoppers is asking for tips about a stolen tractor.

A John Deere 65 HP 4 WD 5065E tractor was taken off FM 542 in Oakwood at the end of May.

Crime Stoppers says the thieves also damaged the property during the theft.

If you know who did it, Leon County Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,500 reward in cash for the recovery of the tractor and the arrest of the individuals responsible.

You can reach Leon County Crime Stoppers by calling 844-234-TIPS. You can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parents of Marlin High School seniors demands answers for discrepancies in students’ transcripts
Parents of Marlin High School seniors demand answers for discrepancies in students’ transcripts
Dr. Darryl Henson (Marlin ISD photo)
Marlin High principal, counselor no longer with district; superintendent to act as high school principal next school year
Michael Stephens
Itasca ISD superintendent charged in online child sex solicitation sting suspended with pay
Today the community of Itasca is in shock after the superintendent of Itasca ISD, Michael...
‘It’s just disgusting’: Community members react to arrest of Itasca ISD superintendent for online solicitation of a minor
File Graphic (KWTX)
Three killed in head-on collision in Falls County after driver attempts to pass vehicle: DPS

Latest News

Java Jolt features our delicious Coffee Ice Cream with dark chocolate chunks and a coffee fudge...
Blue Bell brings a new kick in the Java Jolt Ice Cream
Petition calls on Navarro County authorities to allow extra help in missing person case
Bull escapes trailer while owner eats tacos in Denton, 3 hour chase ensues
Bull escapes trailer while owner eats tacos in Denton, 3 hour chase ensues
Leon County Crime Stoppers offering reward for stolen tractor
File Photo: Cedric Marks
Report: Convicted killer Cedric Marks calls himself as a defense witness during sentencing phase