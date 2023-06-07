Advertise
Be Remarkable
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Man accused of sexually assaulting girl after tattooing victim’s mother, aunt

Girl told investigators mother allowed suspect to spend the night because it was getting late
Jason Skaggs
Jason Skaggs(KWTX GRAPHIC)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

McLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Jason Skaggs, 41, is in custody at the McLennan County Jail on a charge of sexual assault of a child after a girl told detectives Skaggs raped her the night he tattooed her mother and aunt, a criminal complaint states.

The sexual assault allegedly happened on May 2 inside a home in the 100 block of Forest Creek Lane. The victim told investigators Skaggs was a family friend who was always at her house.

Skaggs reportedly tattooed the victim’s mother and aunt, and was allowed to spend the night “because it was getting late,” the victim said.

The man was sleeping in the living room couch when the victim got up to get a snack. Minutes after getting back into bed, the girl said Skaggs entered her room and demanded she perform oral sex on him, the complaint states.

When the girl refused, Skaggs got upset, and using expletives, once again demanded the girl perform oral sex, the document states.

The girl told investigators she ended up performing oral sex on Skaggs, who then undressed her, and raped her, the affidavit states.

KWTX has learned Skaggs was arrested on a prostitution charge on May 16.

According to online jail records, he is also being held at the county jail on a federal bank robbery charge.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parents of Marlin High School seniors demands answers for discrepancies in students’ transcripts
Parents of Marlin High School seniors demand answers for discrepancies in students’ transcripts
Michael Stephens
Itasca ISD superintendent charged in online child sex solicitation sting suspended with pay
Today the community of Itasca is in shock after the superintendent of Itasca ISD, Michael...
‘It’s just disgusting’: Community members react to arrest of Itasca ISD superintendent for online solicitation of a minor
File Graphic (KWTX)
Three killed in head-on collision in Falls County after driver attempts to pass vehicle: DPS
Dr. Darryl Henson (Marlin ISD photo)
Marlin High principal, counselor no longer with district; superintendent to act as high school principal next school year

Latest News

Webcam imagery at 5 a.m. shows lava erupting from Kilauea.
Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano erupts on the Big Island
FILE - In this April 9, 2011 file photo, FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi from Argentina, celebrates...
Report: Football legend Lionel Messi signing with MLS team in U.S.
A farm in Waller County is searching for a missing calf that was stolen
Texas miniature calf stolen from farm
A farm in Waller County is searching for a missing calf that was stolen
Texas miniature cow stolen from farm