Man accused of sexually assaulting girl after tattooing victim’s mother, aunt

McLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Jason Skaggs, 41, is in custody at the McLennan County Jail on a charge of sexual assault of a child after a girl told detectives Skaggs raped her the night he tattooed her mother and aunt, a criminal complaint states.

The sexual assault allegedly happened on May 2 inside a home in the 100 block of Forest Creek Lane. The victim told investigators Skaggs was a family friend who was always at her house.

Skaggs reportedly tattooed the victim’s mother and aunt, and was allowed to spend the night “because it was getting late,” the victim said.

The man was sleeping in the living room couch when the victim got up to get a snack. Minutes after getting back into bed, the girl said Skaggs entered her room and demanded she perform oral sex on him, the complaint states.

When the girl refused, Skaggs got upset, and using expletives, once again demanded the girl perform oral sex, the document states.

The girl told investigators she ended up performing oral sex on Skaggs, who then undressed her, and raped her, the affidavit states.

KWTX has learned Skaggs was arrested on a prostitution charge on May 16.

According to online jail records, he is also being held at the county jail on a federal bank robbery charge.

