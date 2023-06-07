McGregor, Waco officials vote to recommend approval of rezoning for upscale development on HWY 84

MCGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - McGregor and Waco city officials met again Wednesday to discuss and ultimately approve the rezoning of an 88-acre lot next to the McGregor Executive Airport, which is proposed to become an upscale development.

Currently, the zoning for the vacant space, which is nestled right off of Highway 84, is over two decades old.

“What was on there was developed 20 years ago,” Kevin Evans, McGregor’s city manager, said at the meeting. “It’s very obvious that virtually everything in the development world has changed in this area.”

But on Wednesday, the Airport Administrative Agency moved closer in rezoning the area into single family, general commercial, and mixed uses.

The idea was proposed by Austin-based developer KBar Group, who hopes to turn the piece of land into an upscale development called The Concourse.

“This is a mixed use community that we are building,” Travis Krause, a spokesperson for the KBar Group, said. “We have a strong motivation to make it as walkable as possible, which would be very unique in McLennan county.”

The Concourse would include a shopping center, single family homes and duplexes, a grocery store and more.

The current land owner even expressed her own excitement at the meeting for what the new development could do for the community.

“I just think it would also increase the value of all the property in the area,” Debbie Wright-hood, the current land owner of the lot, said. “It would also bring new opportunities for Waco and McGregor by having a community like this.”

The Airport Administrative Agency and KBar still need to iron out a few details about the mixed use portion of the land, determining which businesses can set up shop there, but adjourned today with the recommendation to approve the development and its rezoning.

Next steps include a public hearing with the Airport Zoning Board, who will need to vote on these changes before any construction can begin.

That meeting is scheduled for July 11th at 4pm.

