Mexican authorities investigating alleged execution by Mexican military in Nuevo Laredo

By Ruby Villarreal
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
NUEVO LAREDO, MX (KGNS) - Mexican authorities are analyzing a video circulating on social media showing what is believed to be an execution by Mexican Military in Nuevo Laredo.

Mexican media says the images were taken back in May.

They show when a pick-up truck crashes into a wall.

Then at least ten supposed soldiers surround the truck, bringing out five men from the vehicle.

The soldiers then are seen kicking and blindfolding the five men.

The men are laid against the wall and allegedly shot by the military.

The images were obtained from a nearby mall security camera.

Four men died at the scene and a fifth died later at the hospital.

The video also shows soldiers presumably taking weapons from the truck removing handcuffs from the dead bodies and staging guns in the area.

Mexico’s president promises the individuals involved will be held accountable.

The incident is being investigated by Mexican military and federal authorities.

