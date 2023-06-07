Advertise
Be Remarkable
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

New non-surgical alternative to spaying, neutering might help curb cat populations

There are an estimated 600 million domestic cats in the world, and 80% of them are feral or...
There are an estimated 600 million domestic cats in the world, and 80% of them are feral or strays.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - There might be a new non-surgical way to help curb populations of feral cats.

A new study published Tuesday in the journal Nature Communications reported that long-lasting contraceptive injections are showing promise to keep cats from getting pregnant.

Dr. Bill Swanson, a director at The Cincinnati Zoo, led the study.

He says six cats were injected with a gene that affects a hormone in ovarian follicles.

Two years later, researchers found that the shot was still working, and none of the cats in the group became pregnant after a couple of male cats were introduced.

The procedure is less intrusive than spaying and neutering, but it could be years before the injection gets final approval.

There are an estimated 600 million domestic cats in the world, and 80% of them are feral or strays.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parents of Marlin High School seniors demands answers for discrepancies in students’ transcripts
Parents of Marlin High School seniors demand answers for discrepancies in students’ transcripts
Michael Stephens
Itasca ISD superintendent charged in online child sex solicitation sting suspended with pay
Today the community of Itasca is in shock after the superintendent of Itasca ISD, Michael...
‘It’s just disgusting’: Community members react to arrest of Itasca ISD superintendent for online solicitation of a minor
File Graphic (KWTX)
Three killed in head-on collision in Falls County after driver attempts to pass vehicle: DPS
Dr. Darryl Henson (Marlin ISD photo)
Marlin High principal, counselor no longer with district; superintendent to act as high school principal next school year

Latest News

Iced beverages account for about 75% of sales at Starbucks.
Starbucks is changing its ice cubes
Defense attorney Mark Eiglarsh speaks with his client, former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High...
Wide disagreement reigns in trial of deputy accused of not stopping Parkland killer
Crews originally responded at 5:30 p.m. June 5 and conducted a thorough inspection in the area...
Sewage system near Reece Creek is back to normal operations
Pope Francis arrives for his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican,...
Pope Francis emerges from 3-hour abdominal surgery without complications
FILE - Missouri Gov. Mike Parson delivers the State of the State address on Jan. 18, 2023, in...
Missouri governor signs bill banning gender-affirming care for transgender minors, some adults