Still holding on to some rain chances ahead of likely triple-digit temperatures next week

Great news, everyone! We’re still forecasting to reach triple-digit temperatures for the first time this year next week and we’re still hanging on to a chance for some rain this week, but the latest forecast model data is suggesting we may not be quite as hot next week and we may not be quite as dry for the rest of the work week. We’ll start with the rain chances that’ll stick around today, tomorrow, Friday, and probably into the weekend too. The overnight change is that a wave of energy could reach us from New Mexico and bump up rain chances Thursday. Today’s rain chances are near 20% as a few pop-up showers and storms may form midday and into the afternoon. Today’s rain coverage may be fairly widespread with the entire area having a chance of seeing rain, but the showers themselves likely will be quite small and won’t impact many of us. Highs today will warm into the upper 80s and low 90s and we’ll be back in the upper 80s and low 90s tomorrow. Tomorrow’s extra energy moving into the atmosphere will bump rain chances up to 40% and we’ll likely see rain chances starting earlier in the day. Morning rain chances are near 20% but will climb to 40% late in the morning and in the afternoon. With some extra oomph in the atmosphere, a stray strong storm with gusty winds and up to quarter-size hail is possible but we’re only at a level 1 severe weather risk.

The storm chances stick around Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, but the majority of the rain could miss our area. The pop-up showers and storms are possible Friday and Sunday but storms should be a bit more organized Saturday. Yes, we’ll have a slight bump in the rain chances but it’ll be the eastern half of our area that has the best rain chances. Should Saturday’s storms move a few dozen miles farther west than anticipated, we’ll need to increase the rain chances and decrease the temperatures. Speaking of temperatures, we’re expecting to see temperatures warm into the mid-90s for highs Friday through early next week. Humidity could send heat index values close to 100° during the afternoon hours, but we may actually contend with triple-digit temperatures next Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and potentially onward as a ridge of high pressure settles overhead. Overnight forecast model data is suggesting that the ridge of high pressure could settle a bit farther to the south than forecast. If that were to happen, late-week highs next week would be a bit cooler and we could even open up the door for some rain too. We’re still a week away from the potential return of triple-digits so those hot highs aren’t set in stone just yet!

