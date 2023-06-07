Advertise
Be Remarkable
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Texas miniature calf stolen from farm

By KHOU Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALLER COUNTY, Texas (KHOU) - This time of the year on the farm is supposed to be quiet. It’s off-season at Dewberry Farm and they’re busy nursing new animals to get ready for fall.

“It’s a huge part of our experience, and it’s a huge part of our educational experience for the kids,” said Wendy Lank.

A week ago they noticed a baby goat “Jackson” was missing, then Thursday morning a miniature Hereford Bull calf named “Sir Lion” was missing too.

“They think the thieves just walked onto the farm and avoided their surveillance cameras and came here to the barn because they knew that’s where the animals were,” said Lank.

When the farm called the police to report the miniature Hereford was gone, the police said they had the goat.

The Waller County Sheriff’s Office says two women are in custody, but they’re still looking for Sir Loin who the owner thinks may have been dumped on the side of the road.

At just five months old, he was going to be the main attraction for the farm in the fall.

“It’s so important that they are able to see, feel, touch and to have someone come in and take that away purposely, it’s hurtful "

Copyright 2023 KHOU VIA CNN NEWSOURCE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parents of Marlin High School seniors demands answers for discrepancies in students’ transcripts
Parents of Marlin High School seniors demand answers for discrepancies in students’ transcripts
Michael Stephens
Itasca ISD superintendent charged in online child sex solicitation sting suspended with pay
Today the community of Itasca is in shock after the superintendent of Itasca ISD, Michael...
‘It’s just disgusting’: Community members react to arrest of Itasca ISD superintendent for online solicitation of a minor
File Graphic (KWTX)
Three killed in head-on collision in Falls County after driver attempts to pass vehicle: DPS
Dr. Darryl Henson (Marlin ISD photo)
Marlin High principal, counselor no longer with district; superintendent to act as high school principal next school year

Latest News

Webcam imagery at 5 a.m. shows lava erupting from Kilauea.
Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano erupts on the Big Island
FILE - In this April 9, 2011 file photo, FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi from Argentina, celebrates...
Report: Football legend Lionel Messi signing with MLS team in U.S.
A farm in Waller County is searching for a missing calf that was stolen
Texas miniature cow stolen from farm
Killeen police opens area of Rancier Avenue following fire