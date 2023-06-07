Advertise
Thief spotted driving stolen car; drags vehicle owner, and later leads police on pursuit: affidavit

Tristen Bayer
Tristen Bayer(KWTX GRAPHIC)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Tristen James Bayer, 26, is charged with theft of property, evading arrest or detention in a motor vehicle, and robbery resulting in bodily injury after she allegedly stole a car, dragged the vehicle’s owner down the street, and led police on a pursuit, an arrest affidavit states.

Police said Bayer stole a 2006 Toyota Prius sometime between May 26 and May 28 from a residence in the 1600 block of N. 15th A Street.

On May 29, the owner of the vehicle spotted Bayer driving the stolen Toyota in the 1700 block of Orchard Lane. The owner confronted Bayer, and opened the driver’s seat, police said.

Bayer allegedly accelerated and dragged the owner down the street, resulting in the victim suffering lacerations and scrapes, the affidavit states.

A man at the scene told police he witnessed the incident, and Bayer driving away without stopping to help the wounded victim.

Later that day, Waco police officers spotted Bayer driving the stolen Toyota. They attempted to get her to pull over, but the woman allegedly refused to stop, and instead led the officers on a pursuit, the document states.

Bayer was eventually arrested after she crashed, police said. While in custody, she allegedly admitted to stealing the vehicle.

The woman is being held without bond, online jail records show.

