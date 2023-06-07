True Texas summer heat returning to Central Texas

Throughout spring our temperatures have been very pleasant for us in Central Texas. So far this year we have only seen 4 days of 90° temperatures.. This time last year as of June 7th, we had 29 90° days with our first 100° day of the year falling on June 10th! Hopefully you’ve been able to enjoy these “not-so-hot” temperatures we’ve been blessed with because things will be changing and heating up rather quickly as we make our way into the end of the week.

Temperatures were back into the upper 80s and low 90s across Central Texas Wednesday afternoon. Our normal high for this time of the year is around 92° - So many of us stayed below our average high, but it won’t be like that for long as we head into the weekend. Similar conditions to what we had on Wednesday can be expected again on Thursday. We start out in the upper 60s and low 70s with temperatures climbing back into the upper 80s and low 90s for the afternoon - But many of us will be a degree or two warmer than what we were Wednesday. Once again, hit and miss showers and storms will be possible across Central Texas. We’ll monitor shower and thunderstorm activity that develops out west Wednesday afternoon and evening to see if it can travel east and move into Central Texas throughout the morning hours Thursday. Throughout the day Thursday, look for a mix of sun and clouds with hit and miss showers and storms possible throughout the day and into the evening. As the sun sets we will once again see rain chances come to a close for the day. We may see a stronger storm or two that could produce hail and gusty winds.

We’ll see our temperatures warm Friday into the upcoming weekend, but thankfully will NOT see triple digit temperatures until around the middle of next week. We can say goodbye to our streak of “cooler-than-normal” temperatures and say hello to that true Texas summer heat as we get onto a streak of much warmer-than-normal temperatures starting Friday with really no end to sight throughout the rest of our 10-day forecast at least.

Northwest flow aloft will continue to keep isolated showers and storms in the forecast Friday into the upcoming weekend. We may see an uptick in coverage of rain on Saturday, but overall most will remain rain-free. Highs will soar back around the mid-90s starting Friday courtesy of breezy southerly winds and continue there or even into the upper 90s into the early parts of next week. Overall the heat returns this weekend and will continue to rise into next week as an area of high-pressure moves overhead and dominates our weather! That high-pressure system also looks to shut off our rain chances for next week too. Temperatures look to climb closer to that triple digit mark by Wednesday and stay that way into possibly next weekend. Forecast models have a “front” approaching from the north, but that’ll likely bring no relief to the heat… But it’s something we’ll watch closely that could help us stay out of the triple digits and try to bring some rain into Central Texas. For now, prepare for that summer heat to arrive and possibly hang around for quite some time… I mean we do have to remember that summer is only a few weeks away on June 21st.

