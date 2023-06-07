Advertise
Be Remarkable
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Tupac Shakur receives Walk of Fame star honor in the same month as birthday

Tupac Shakur was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame more than 25 years after his...
Tupac Shakur was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame more than 25 years after his death.
By The Associated Press and JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr. AP Entertainment Writer
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tupac Shakur received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday just several days before the hip-hop legend’s birthday.

The late rapper’s sister, Sekyiwa “Set” Shakur, accepted the star on behalf of their family. During her speech, she shed tears while describing her older brother’s vision of being celebrated with a star in Hollywood.

“From the first time he stepped foot on this stage of the Apollo Theater at 13 years old, before anyone recognized his name, he knew he had the dream to have a star here on the walk of fame,” said Sekyiwa Shakur, who often took deep breaths between sentences. The Walk of Fame said Shakur was selected to receive a star in 2013, but the organization waited for his family and estate to select a date.

Shakur was given the 2,758th star on the Walk of Fame. His birthdate is on June 16.

Tupac Shakur was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame more than 25 years after his death. (CNN)

“Now we gather here today to unveil Tupac’s star - not only paying tribute to his contributions to the music industry, but also speaks volumes to the lasting impact he’s had on this world,” she continued. “Today, we’re not just honoring a star in the ground. But we’re honoring the work and the passion that he’s put into making his dreams come true.”

Shakur, one of the most prolific figures in hip-hop, died in 1996 from gunshot wounds at the age of 25. His career only lasted five years, but he sold more than 75 million records worldwide with diamond-certified album “All Eyez on Me,” which was packed with hits including “California Love (Remix)”, “I Ain’t Mad at Cha” and “How Do U Want It.” He was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2017.

As an actor, Shakur starred in several popular films such as “Poetic Justice,” “Gang Related,” “Juice” and “Above the Rim.”

“He defied the distinction between art and activism,” said radio personality Big Boy, who emceed the ceremony. He spoke about how Shakur has been remembered with museums exhibits dedicated to the entertainer including the “Tupac Shakur. Wake Me When I’m Free” last year and “All Eyez on Me” at the Grammy Museum in 2015.

Big Boy shouted out several attendees including comedian Mike Epps, rapper YG, actor Bokeem Woodbine and the Outlawz, a rap group that was founded by Shakur.

Several in the crowd yelled Tupac’s name while others blasted some of his biggest hits such as “Dear Mama,” “Changes” and “Ambitionz Az a Ridah.”

“Tupac Amaru Shakur has become a global symbol of rebellion – a symbol as visible and important as Malcolm X and Che Guevara and an inspiration to activists today,” said Allen Hughes, who directed the FX documentary ”Dear Mama.” The documentary delves into the rapper’s mother, Afeni Shakur’s, past as a female leader in the Black Panther Party while exploring Tupac’s journey as a political visionary and becoming one of the greatest rap artists of all time.

“The world feels Tupac’s message,” Hughes said about Shakur, who was born in New York. “Not so bad for a little Black boy from Harlem, right?”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parents of Marlin High School seniors demands answers for discrepancies in students’ transcripts
Parents of Marlin High School seniors demand answers for discrepancies in students’ transcripts
Dr. Darryl Henson (Marlin ISD photo)
Marlin High principal, counselor no longer with district; superintendent to act as high school principal next school year
Michael Stephens
Itasca ISD superintendent charged in online child sex solicitation sting suspended with pay
Today the community of Itasca is in shock after the superintendent of Itasca ISD, Michael...
‘It’s just disgusting’: Community members react to arrest of Itasca ISD superintendent for online solicitation of a minor
File Graphic (KWTX)
Three killed in head-on collision in Falls County after driver attempts to pass vehicle: DPS

Latest News

Susan Louise Lorincz was arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of her neighbor.
White woman who fatally shot Black neighbor arrested in Florida
Hershel has found his forever home after spending over 2,000 days living in different shelters.
Dog finds forever home after spending more than 5 years at shelter
Flowers are placed in front of the Altria Theater which was the site of a mass shooting after a...
Suspect in high school graduation shooting had dispute with one of the victims, police say
April McAdams, a third-grade teacher at South Bosque Elementary in the Midway ISD, and a China...
Waco teacher honored as Scripps National Spelling Bee Teacher of the Year in 2022 returns as guest of honor at this year’s competition
Thursday, June 8 marks International NASH Day, a time to raise visibility and urgency around fatty liver disease. To learn more about that we hear from Dr. Nadege Gunn, liver specialist and medical director at the Impact Research Institute.