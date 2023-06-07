Waco teacher honored as Scripps National Spelling Bee Teacher of the Year in 2022 returns as guest of honor at this year’s competition

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A local teacher honored as the Scripps National Spelling Bee Teacher of the Year for 2022 just returned from the Spelling Bee in National Harbor, MD., as an honored guest, and said the experience was a dream come true.

April McAdams, a third-grade teacher at South Bosque Elementary in the Midway ISD, and a China Spring High School graduate, received a week-long, all expenses paid trip to the Washington, D.C., area to watch the Scripps National Spelling Bee in person, and attend a number of memorable events surrounding the competition.

“Growing up, I was a speller myself, so getting to attend the Bee as the Educator of the Year, this was like the Disney World of spellers for me,” McAdams said.

McAdams was nominated for the high honor by Midway student Vihaan Sibal who placed third in last year’s Scripps National Spelling.

“I think she totally deserves it with everything, just what everything she’s done over the years,” Vihaan said.

April McAdams, a third-grade teacher at South Bosque Elementary in the Midway ISD, and a China Spring High School graduate, received a week-long, all expenses paid trip to the Washington, D.C., area to watch the Scripps National Spelling Bee in person, and attend a number of memorable events surrounding the competition. (KWTX GRAPHIC)

Organizers of the event rolled out the red carpet for McAdams, who also took along her husband, Corey, for the once-in-a-lifetime experience.

McAdams was treated to a behind-the-scenes VIP experience of the nationally broadcast event.

“It was awesome. We got to see the news crews in the back and how the set up is done and behind the stage and where the kids go and things like that,” she said.

They also had the opportunity to attend events throughout the week, and brush shoulders with past spelling winners, many which captivated the nation with their many talents.

Winners like Zaila Avant-Garde, who is a basketball player, juggler and now author.

McAdams with former spelling bee champion Zaila Avant-Garde (KWTX/AP)

“I was thrilled to meet so many past spelling champions including Zaila Avant-garde who is now a published author she is also a two-time Guinness Book of World Records holder. I also met Harini Logan, who is the champion from last year, and our current champion Dev Shah.”

McAdams and her husband toured DC in their time off taking in the history of the nation’s capital.

“We did sightseeing on our own,” she said. “Toured the White House, saw the presidential motorcade and went to the National Memorial Day Parade.”

McAdams was given prime seating for the big show as she watched the winner clinch the title by spelling “psammophile,” a noun that is used to describe animals and plants that prefer to live in sandy soil environments, according to Merriam-Webster.

The week long celebration culminated with a banquet in which McAdams was honored for her last year of service and dedication to the organization which included a trip she made to Austin to present with Bee organizers at the South by Southwest Education Conference and Festival.

She said the last year has been one she’ll never forget.

“I really think the coolest part other than spreading the love of spelling to other schools was getting to know the Bee staff,” McAdams said.

“We share similar interest and passions.”

McAdams will continue to serve as the school’s Spelling Bee Coordinator, which she’s done for the past 7 years.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.