Advertise
Be Remarkable
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

10 Things To Do: June 10-11

(KWTX)
(KWTX)(KWTX)
By Lauren Westbrook
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - We are getting you ready for the weekend with 10 things to do in central Texas! Click the hyperlinks below for more information.

1. Downtown Temple Market on the Square

2. Gulf Shore Region Cat Club Cat Show

3. Paddle 4 Pups

4. Heart of Texas Builders Association Parade of Homes

5. Texas Ranger Talks

6. XTERRA Cameron Park

7. Battle of the Burgers presented by the Greater Hewitt Chamber of Commerce

8. Unplugged: All Ages Board Games

9. Pride Sip & Shop

10. Mayhem at the Mobile Home Park

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parents of Marlin High School seniors demands answers for discrepancies in students’ transcripts
Parents of Marlin High School seniors demand answers for discrepancies in students’ transcripts
Dr. Darryl Henson (Marlin ISD photo)
Marlin High principal, counselor no longer with district; superintendent to act as high school principal next school year
Michael Stephens
Itasca ISD superintendent charged in online child sex solicitation sting suspended with pay
Today the community of Itasca is in shock after the superintendent of Itasca ISD, Michael...
‘It’s just disgusting’: Community members react to arrest of Itasca ISD superintendent for online solicitation of a minor
File Graphic (KWTX)
Three killed in head-on collision in Falls County after driver attempts to pass vehicle: DPS

Latest News

This image provided by the Coconino County Emergency Management shows vehicles damaged as a...
23 freight cars, new vehicles heavily damaged in train derailment in northern Arizona
Nearly two dozen teenagers from a summer camp were injured when an elevated walkway collapsed...
Elevated walkway collapses in Texas beach city, injuring nearly 2 dozen
Elevated walkway collapses in Texas beach city, injuring nearly 2 dozen
The Amarillo Fire Department says around 245 people and 57 pets have been evacuated due to...
Officials: 245 people, 57 pets evacuated due to flooding in Amarillo