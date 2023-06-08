10 Things To Do: June 10-11

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - We are getting you ready for the weekend with 10 things to do in central Texas! Click the hyperlinks below for more information.

1. Downtown Temple Market on the Square

2. Gulf Shore Region Cat Club Cat Show

3. Paddle 4 Pups

4. Heart of Texas Builders Association Parade of Homes

5. Texas Ranger Talks

6. XTERRA Cameron Park

7. Battle of the Burgers presented by the Greater Hewitt Chamber of Commerce

8. Unplugged: All Ages Board Games

9. Pride Sip & Shop

10. Mayhem at the Mobile Home Park

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.