Advertise
Be Remarkable
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

23 freight cars, new vehicles heavily damaged in train derailment in northern Arizona

By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMS, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities are trying to determine the cause of a freight train derailment in northern Arizona that heavily damaged 23 cars and a load of new vehicles.

Coconino County Emergency Management officials said the derailment occurred around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday east of Williams, which is 33 miles (53 kilometers) west of Flagstaff.

They said the BNSF train cars were carrying a variety of new cars, vans and truck.

Photos from the derailment scene showed heavy damage to many vehicles and freight cars, white vans poking out of other damaged rail cars and an upside-down vehicle crushed under another freight car.

County Emergency Management officials said cleanup was already underway Thursday morning.

There was no immediate word from Texas-based BNSF Railway about the derailment.

There have been a rash of train derailments across the country in recent months, deepening concerns about rail safety in the U.S.

This image provided by the Coconino County Emergency Management shows a vehicle damaged as a...
This image provided by the Coconino County Emergency Management shows a vehicle damaged as a result of a freight train derailment, Wednesday, June 7, 2023 east of Williams, Ariz.((Coconino County Emergency Management via AP))

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parents of Marlin High School seniors demands answers for discrepancies in students’ transcripts
Parents of Marlin High School seniors demand answers for discrepancies in students’ transcripts
Dr. Darryl Henson (Marlin ISD photo)
Marlin High principal, counselor no longer with district; superintendent to act as high school principal next school year
Michael Stephens
Itasca ISD superintendent charged in online child sex solicitation sting suspended with pay
Today the community of Itasca is in shock after the superintendent of Itasca ISD, Michael...
‘It’s just disgusting’: Community members react to arrest of Itasca ISD superintendent for online solicitation of a minor
File Graphic (KWTX)
Three killed in head-on collision in Falls County after driver attempts to pass vehicle: DPS

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden listens as he meets with Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen...
Biden condemns wave of state legislation to restrict LGBTQ+ rights, says ‘these are our kids’
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks as he announces a third run for president, at...
Trump braces for possible federal charges after being warned he’s a target of documents probe
(KWTX)
10 Things To Do: June 10-11
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference to sign several bills related to...
DeSantis recruiters eyed Catholic church for migrant flights that bishop calls ‘reprehensible’