Abbott to play in 1A State final after walk-off win in semis

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KWTX) - The Abbott Panthers are headed to the 1A baseball state championship game after Abbott third baseman Connor Sullins delivered a walk-off single to take down Kennard, 5-4, in the semifinals.

The Panthers were able to come back from a two-run deficit in the final three innings after Sullins, the Abbott hero, committed a critical error in the middle of the game. Though, the sophomore was able to shake it off and walk it off in the bottom of the seventh to send the Panthers to the 1A title game.

WALK IT OFF! @Abbott_Baseball's Connor Sullins walks it off on an RBI single to send the Panthers to the 1A State Championship game!



Abbott defeats Kennard 5-4! @uiltexas @kwtx @TxHS_Baseball pic.twitter.com/YU1ByQvrYd — Chad Vautherine (@chadvautherine) June 7, 2023

“It’s incredible,” said Abbott head coach Kyle Crawford. “That kid, Connor Sullins, he’s a worker. (Even though) he made a pretty critical error in the middle there, I never had a doubt in my mind, never a doubt in my mind he would come through for us.”

“It’s feels amazing to be able to be on the big stage and execute and perform well,” said Sullins. “We’re going to celebrate tonight and come back ready tomorrow and try to win this sucker.”

Abbott (22-4) will face Fayetteville (21-6) in the state finals on Thursday at 9 a.m at Dell Diamond Stadium in Round Rock.

