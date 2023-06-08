Advertise
Austin Superhero Day comes to Children’s Medical Center

By KEYE
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KEYE) - It was a “super” surprise for kids at the Dell Children’s Medical Center on Tuesday as some of their favorite comic book heroes rappelled down the building for “Superhero Day”.

The crime-fighting superheroes including Austin police officers dressed as Batman, Black Panther, Ironman, Wonder Woman, Captain America, and Spiderman took on familiar “villains” ready to bring chaos to the hospital.

The superheroes rappelled down the hospital walls to save the day to the delight of the young patients.

Copyright 2023 KEYE VIA CBS NEWSPATH. All rights reserved.

