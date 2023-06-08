Advertise
Blue Bell brings a new kick in the Java Jolt Ice Cream

Java Jolt features our delicious Coffee Ice Cream with dark chocolate chunks and a coffee fudge swirl.
Java Jolt features our delicious Coffee Ice Cream with dark chocolate chunks and a coffee fudge swirl.(Blue Bell)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 6:43 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BRENHAM, Texas (KWTX) - Texas’ own Blue Bell has released a new flavor with an extra kick to your day.

The new Java Jolt Ice Cream combines delicious Blue Bell Coffee Ice Cream with dark chocolate chunks and a coffee fudge swirl.

“Our Coffee Ice Cream is a fan-favorite, so it is the perfect base for our new Java Jolt,” said Joe Robertson, executive director of advertising and marketing for Blue Bell. “The coffee fudge swirl adds an extra jolt of flavor. And the dark chocolate chunks are a delicious complement to the ice cream. We think coffee lovers will be very pleased with this combination!”

Java Jolt is available in the pint size for a limited time.

Also, now in stores is Dr. Pepper Float Ice Cream which is available in the half-gallon and pint sizes.

