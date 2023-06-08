Advertise
Bull escapes trailer while owner eats tacos in Denton, 3 hour chase ensues
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
DENTON, Texas - A bull seems to have gotten impatient in Denton on Saturday night.

The bull’s owner parked his truck and trailer outside a Taco Casa in Denton. He went inside to eat while the bull did what they do in trailers ... stand there.

Apparently he got tired and agitated, because while the owner was enjoying his tacos, the bull broke out of the trailer and began running around the town. It took three hours and a person with a tranquilizer dart to get the bull back to his owner.

