Central Texas couple arrested for cruelty to non-livestock animals after allegedly shooting neighbor’s dog

BEVERLY HILLS, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas couple has been arrested after allegedly shooting their neighbor’s dog Tuesday morning in Beverly Hills.

Bobby Chandler, 64, and Angelita Chandler,70, have been charged with cruelty to non-livestock animals, tampering with evidence, and possession of marijuana

A citizen of Beverly Hills and a family came at 4:00 a.m. June 6 into the police department and reported that their neighbor shot a dog.

According to police, they immediately started to investigate the incident another complainant in the same area came in very disturbed by the incident and contact was made with a third witness the following day.

“Immediately after the first complaint, we reviewed the evidence and started to work on the case. Sufficient evidence was collected to obtain a search warrant for the suspect’s residence and during the execution of the search warrant, the Beverly Hills Police Department seized multiple firearms and discovered a usable amount of marijuana,” said Kory Martin of the Beverly Hills Police Department.

The dog killed was a German Shepherd named River, who was a rescue that the family had provided love and training as a recovery. River had unfortunately been out of the yard and at the time of the incident was wearing a reflective vest and leash.

“At this time, what we have discovered, is that 64-year-old Bobby Roy Chandler of Beverly Hills had reported animal problems in the area the day before and officers had met with him regarding the issues. Bobby was warned not to discharge firearms to deal with the issue by a Beverly Hills Police Officer,” said Martin.

Couple being arrested (courtesy)

Beverly Hills Animal Control Officer went out the evening before the incident occurred asking to put a trap in the yard to help, but Bobby Chandler refused.

After Bobby fired 3 rounds killing River, it is reported that Bobby Chandler and Angelita Chandler were visually observed by neighbors collecting the body of River into a trash bag together, discarding River’s vest and leash, and then washing the blood off the street.

“We know that they intentionally did not report the incident to our agency, so we could investigate as soon as it occurred. We are very sad that we could not recover the body of River and her personal effects on the family during the search warrant. We did make an attempt to see if Angelita would provide us with the location of River’s body, so we could return it to the family, as they wanted to have the ability to find some peace. As it is her right not to self-incriminate, she refused to provide the details of River’s location,” said police in a statement,

Anyone with information about the location of River to please contact Beverly Hills Police Department at 254-752-2585 and report it as the family would appreciate the ability to mourn their loss with River being laid to rest.

