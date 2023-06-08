Advertise
Central Texas man sentenced to 20 years in prison for possession of child sexual abuse material

Justice in the court system(KFYR)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Gatesville man was sentenced in a federal court in Waco on Wednesday to 240 months in prison for possession of visual depictions of sexual activities by minors.

According to court documents, Christopher Dallas Nelson, 43, possessed and uploaded images of prepubescent minors under the age of 12 engaging in sexually explicit conduct to various social media platforms.

“The defendant in this case was dealt a significant and warranted prison sentence for his heinous actions,” said U.S. Attorney Jaime Esparza of the Western District of Texas.  “Let this serve as a reminder and a warning to others that our society will not tolerate such vile abuse of vulnerable, innocent children.  Sexual predators like Nelson will face the full force of the law and the consequences will be severe.”

“The FBI is committed to protecting children from abuse and exploitation,” said Special Agent in Charge Oliver E. Rich Jr. for the FBI San Antonio Division “Thanks to the hard work of the Southern Texas Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the assistance our law enforcement partners, this individual is now off the streets.”

The FBI and Temple Police Department investigated the case.

