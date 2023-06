AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - China Spring is advancing to the state championship game after winning the longest 4A state semifinal in UIL history.

China Spring beat Sinton 8-4 in 12 innings to move on.

The Cougars will play Liberty-Eylau in Austin tomorrow night at 6:30 in the 4A state championship game.

