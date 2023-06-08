Convicted killer Cedric Marks tells jury to sentence him to death because he’s ready to go

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Convicted killer Cedric Marks on Thursday told a jury to sentence him to death because he is “ready to go,” and is suffering from colon cancer.

A jury on May 24 found Marks - who is who acting as his own defense attorney - guilty of capital murder in the killings of Jenna Scott, 28, and her friend, Michael Swearingin, 32. The state seeks the death penalty.

The bodies of the victims, initially reported missing in Central Texas, were found on Jan. 15, 2019, in rural Okfusee County, Oklahoma.

Marks was arrested on Jan. 8, 2019, in Kent County, Michigan, on a burglary warrant stemming from a break-in on Aug. 21, 2018, at Scott’s home in Temple, Texas.

Marks on Wednesday reportedly called himself to the stand to testify in his own defense.

The Killeen Daily Herald reported Marks recounted his multiple romantic relationships in an attempt to prove he is not violent with women.

“I’m not trying to beg or plead for anything,” Marks told the jury during his testimony, according to the Daily Herald, “I may be adding fuel to the fire (but) I wanted you to hear the good, the bad and the ugly.”

