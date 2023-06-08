Advertise
Killeen police investigating shooting, one person injured

File Graphic
File Graphic(MGN ONLINE)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured Thursday afternoon.

Police responded at approximately 12:00 p.m. June 8 in the 3200 block of Cantabrian Drive.

According to police, a woman was airlifted in stable condition to Baylor Scott & White in Temple.

A suspect has been identified.

Officers believe this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.

The investigation is active.

