Killeen police investigating shooting, one person injured
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured Thursday afternoon.
Police responded at approximately 12:00 p.m. June 8 in the 3200 block of Cantabrian Drive.
According to police, a woman was airlifted in stable condition to Baylor Scott & White in Temple.
A suspect has been identified.
Officers believe this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.
The investigation is active.
