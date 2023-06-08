Advertise
Parents warning others on ‘Sudden Death in Epilepsy’ after unexpected loss of seven-year-old

A seven-year-old girl from Gainesville passed away on Tuesday after suffering from a condition known as ‘Sudden Death in Epilepsy’.
By Erin Pellet
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
On June 1, Maycee Simpson had a seizure that would escalate into SUDEP. She went into cardiac arrest, was flown to Cook Children’s Hospital in Fort Worth and slipped into a coma on the way.

Her parents, Lynzee and Chad Simpson said she passed away peacefully on June 6. While brokenhearted, the Simpsons now want to celebrate Maycee’s life and spread awareness about SUDEP.

“She was so happy, her spirit was amazing,” Lynzee Simpson said, “Her smile and her laugh were contagious.”

Pediatric Neurologist, Mohamad Al-Rifai said SUDEP is unusual, happening to only one out of every one thousand people with epilepsy.

“Really it’s unknown why it’s happening, there’s a lot of theories and a lot of research,” Al-Rifai said.

Dr. Al-Rifai said it is not preventable and is often connected to underlying breathing or mental disorders.

He encourages epileptic patients to have frequent checkups and stay on top of their medications.

Maycee’s parents warn other parents of epileptic children to speak with their doctors about SUDEP. They do not want any other family to endure a loss like theirs.

“If I could say anything to any parents out there, just give your kids a real tight hug, because you never know,” Chad Simpson said.

The family is asking for donations to help cover the cost of Maycee’s funeral.

