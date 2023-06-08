Advertise
Be Remarkable
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Petition calls on Navarro County authorities to allow extra help in missing person case

Equusearch says they always require permission from local law enforcement before initiating a...
Equusearch says they always require permission from local law enforcement before initiating a search.(Courtesy)
By Alex Fulton
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUBBARD, Texas (KWTX) - Almost a month after his disappearance, Cristina Camacho is still searching for her missing father who was last seen in Hubbard.

On May 8, Cristina’s father, Pedro Camacho, was staying at his son’s house in Hubbard when he walked out and disappeared. The 62-year-old has dementia.

”Sometimes he would be okay and he could tell you his name, but there’s other times when you ask him his name and he wouldn’t know,” Cristina said.

Cristina reached out to organizations that specialize in missing persons including K-9 Search and Rescue of Texas, Texsar and Texas Equusearch.

”All of them told us that they can’t self deploy and they need police department or local law enforcement to request their help,” Cristina said.

Texas Equusearch famously assisted in the search for Vanessa Guillen. They say they always require permission from local law enforcement before initiating a search. That’s because they never know when a missing person case can turn into a criminal case.

Cristina said the Navarro County Sheriff’s Office won’t give that permission because their K-9 units couldn’t establish a scent when they first searched the home the day after Pedro’s disappearance.

”They tell us that they don’t really have a starting point with these organizations because they wouldn’t know where to send them,” Cristina said.

Cristina started a change.org petition calling for the sheriff’s office to grant permission. So far, the petition has gotten over 3,000 signatures.

”We’re just trying to stay positive and hope that he’s somewhere,” Cristina said.

Pedro was last seen wearing blue jeans and a plaid shirt. Anyone with any information about his whereabouts should immediately contact authorities at 682-561-5947 or 911.

KWTX did reach out to the Navarro County Sheriff’s Office, but did not hear back.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parents of Marlin High School seniors demands answers for discrepancies in students’ transcripts
Parents of Marlin High School seniors demand answers for discrepancies in students’ transcripts
Dr. Darryl Henson (Marlin ISD photo)
Marlin High principal, counselor no longer with district; superintendent to act as high school principal next school year
Michael Stephens
Itasca ISD superintendent charged in online child sex solicitation sting suspended with pay
Today the community of Itasca is in shock after the superintendent of Itasca ISD, Michael...
‘It’s just disgusting’: Community members react to arrest of Itasca ISD superintendent for online solicitation of a minor
File Graphic (KWTX)
Three killed in head-on collision in Falls County after driver attempts to pass vehicle: DPS

Latest News

April McAdams, a third-grade teacher at South Bosque Elementary in the Midway ISD, and a China...
Waco teacher honored as Scripps National Spelling Bee Teacher of the Year in 2022 returns as guest of honor at this year’s competition
Thursday, June 8 marks International NASH Day, a time to raise visibility and urgency around fatty liver disease. To learn more about that we hear from Dr. Nadege Gunn, liver specialist and medical director at the Impact Research Institute.
McGregor and Waco city officials met again Wednesday to discuss and ultimately approve the...
Updates on upscale McGregor development
The Daily 4 on KWTX@4: Air quality alerts, Benefits of air purifiers, Vegan item at Taco Bell, and more - 6.7.23