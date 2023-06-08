Advertise
Report: Convicted killer Cedric Marks calls himself as a defense witness during sentencing phase

File Photo: Cedric Marks
By Joe Villasana
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Cedric Marks, convicted in the murders of his ex-girlfriend and her friend, on Wednesday called himself to the stand to testify in his own defense as the state seeks the death penalty.

The Killeen Daily Herald reported Wednesday that Marks recounted his multiple romantic relationships in an attempt to prove he is not violent with women.

“I’m not trying to beg or plead for anything,” Marks told the jury during his testimony, according to the Daily Herald, “I may be adding fuel to the fire (but) I wanted you to hear the good, the bad and the ugly.”

A jury on May 24 found Marks, who is who acting as his own defense attorney, guilty of capital murder in the killings of Jenna Scott, 28, and her friend, Michael Swearingin, 32.

The bodies of the victims, initially reported missing in Central Texas, were found on Jan. 15, 2019, in rural Okfusee County, Oklahoma.

Marks was arrested on Jan. 8, 2019, in Kent County, Michigan, on a burglary warrant stemming from a break-in on Aug. 21, 2018, at Scott’s home in Temple, Texas.

