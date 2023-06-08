A round of severe storms looking possible Saturday

Another round of scattered showers and storms have been ongoing across Central Texas Thursday afternoon. Once the sunsets we’ll gradually see storm activity wind down and things look to remain quiet overnight heading into Friday morning. Overall Friday looks quiet too as far as rain chances go. We could see a stray shower or thunderstorm pop up during the afternoon, but most will remain rain-free to end the week. As our rain chances fade, our temperatures soar! We start our above-normal temperature streak on Friday that looks to continue for the time being.. The day starts out in the upper 60s and low 70s and we’ll warm into the mid 90s for the afternoon… But factor in the humidity and we’ll be feeling more like 100°.

Another round of severe storms looking likely for Central Texas on Saturday. We’ll have to watch for a chance for storms Friday night into Saturday morning as an upper-level storm system approaches from the west and fires up storms. We’ll have to see if that activity can hold together and move into our area, but the better chance for storms will likely be during the afternoon and evening hours Saturday. Severe storms do look possible. In those storms, large hail and strong, damaging winds look to be the main concerns. Coverage of rain is something we’re still trying to pinpoint. Storms could initially be isolated in coverage, which would increase the stray tornado and large hail threat, but models show storms eventually forming into a line that would sweep south across Central Texas, which would then increase the damaging wind threat. We’ll have to keep an eye out on model trends to see what will happen Saturday, but they are in good agreement that a round of strong to severe storms is looking likely for Central Texas Saturday afternoon and evening so make sure you are staying weather aware!

Saturday will be hot and muggy. Highs will be back around the mid 90s with feels-like temperatures around 100°. We may start to see some triple digits building back into the western parts of Central Texas on Sunday as a ridge of high-pressure begins to build across our area. Sunday’s rain chances aren’t great, but like we’ve seen this week, a stray shower or storm cannot be ruled out during the afternoon and evening. The forecast looks mostly dry and hot for next work week. Outside of isolated rain chances Monday, the week is looking rain-free. The lack of rain and return of breezy south winds, means we’re expecting a significant warm up to take place. Highs in the upper 90s to around 100° are looking likely Tuesday and Wednesday, with a better chance for triple digit heat to return area-wide Thursday that could hang around through next weekend. For now, prepare for that summer heat to arrive and possibly hang around for quite some time… I mean we do have to remember that summer is only a few weeks away on June 21st.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.