Texas substitute teacher indicted after encouraging students to fight

Natally Garcia, 24
Natally Garcia, 24
By KTVT CBS Texas Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MESQUITE (CBSNewsTexas.com– A former Mesquite ISD substitute teacher has been indicted for allegedly leading a fight club inside a classroom.

A video was taken by a 13-year-old student inside Kimbrough Middle School this past April showing Natally Garcia encouraging the students to fight each other.

Garcia, 24, even had another child watch the door for interruptions, police say.

She now faces four separate counts of endangering a child.

Garcia had been working for the district since March 6 before she was fired just over a month later. The district called her actions “appalling and intolerable.”

Campus administrators personally called the parents of every student in the class to inform them of the situation and the school’s swift response.

The district told CBS News Texas reporter Steve Pickett that Garcia passed all background checks and had strong references.

