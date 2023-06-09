Advertise
Be Remarkable
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

19+ teens injured in partial deck collapse at beach

The group was on an elevated walkway near a park by the beach when a small section of the...
The group was on an elevated walkway near a park by the beach when a small section of the walkway collapsed.(KPRC via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – At least 19 teenagers were injured when a deck partially collapsed in the Houston area Thursday.

A Brazoria County spokesperson said five teens were flown to the hospital while six were taken by ambulance and others were taken in private vehicles.

She said none had life-threatening injuries.

According to the spokesperson, the victims, between 14 and 18 years old, were visiting the Bayou City Fellowship summer camp at Surfside Beach.

The group was on an elevated walkway near a park by the beach when a small section of the walkway collapsed.

It is unclear why it failed, but police are investigating.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parents of Marlin High School seniors demands answers for discrepancies in students’ transcripts
Parents of Marlin High School seniors demand answers for discrepancies in students’ transcripts
Dr. Darryl Henson (Marlin ISD photo)
100 percent: Marlin ISD superintendent confirms 38 of 38 seniors in his district will graduate
Today the community of Itasca is in shock after the superintendent of Itasca ISD, Michael...
‘It’s just disgusting’: Community members react to arrest of Itasca ISD superintendent for online solicitation of a minor
Kamari Kenyatti Harp, 38, a three-time convicted felon, was set to stand trial, but decided to...
‘This isn’t Portland or San Francisco’: Waco drug dealer sentenced to 36 years in prison
FILE PHOTO: Fairfield Lake
Firm that bought Fairfield Lake State Park land accuses state of acting in bad faith, attempting to derail its purchase

Latest News

FILE - President Donald Trump sits at his desk after a meeting with Intel CEO Brian Krzanich,...
Trump-appointed judge who previously faced criticism in documents probe is assigned to initially oversee criminal case
Nate Paul, an ally of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, was taken into custody by federal...
Texas businessman tied to impeachment of Attorney General Ken Paxton to appear in federal court
Pentagon spokesman U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder arrives for a media briefing at the...
US announces new $2.1 billion package of military aid to Ukraine
FILE - Young Dolph performs at The Parking Lot Concert in Atlanta on Aug. 23, 2020. Jermarcus...
Man pleads guilty in Young Dolph murder case
FILE - In this June 29, 2021, file photo President Joe Biden speaks about infrastructure...
Biden to attend first 2024 rally in Pennsylvania next week, as campaign plots flurry of fundraising