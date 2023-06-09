Cedric Marks sentencing: Marks asks jury for death penalty. “I deserve the harshest punishment. I helped cleaned it up and I lied to everyone about it.”

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Marks is found guilty of killing his ex girlfriend, Jenna Scott, 28, and her friend, Michael Swearingin, 32, whose bodies were found on Jan. 15, 2019, in rural Okfusee County, Oklahoma.

Marks, who is representing himself, was arrested on Jan. 8, 2019, in Kent County, Mich., on a Temple burglary warrant stemming from a break-in on Aug. 21, 2018, at Scott’s home.

Two weeks after Cedric Marks was found guilty of capital murder, he’s now representing himself in the sentencing phase. This time, in an orange jumpsuit.

Thursday marks day 4 of the Cedric Marks sentencing.

Marks remains on the witness stand after calling himself to it Wednesday and things got heated as he gave his testimony, resulting in him being removed from the courtroom.

Marks asked for the death penalty from the jury. He said he deserves it for helping cover up the murders of Scott and Swearingin.

“I have not told the truth, I have been a liar. I agree with Mrs. Harrison, I deserve the harshest punishment. I helped cleaned it up and I lied to everyone about it. I’m not asking anyone to spare me anyway. I’m dealing with colon cancer and I’m ready to go. I’ve been an a**hole all my life and I’m going to die from a-hole cancer, that’s the funniest thing I heard. I’ve been ready to go for a long time, let me go. Help let me go,” said Marks.

For the first time throughout this whole trial, Marks admitted to lying and being, “Absolutely responsible for Jenna and Michael’s death,” but isn’t the murderer.

He said he didn’t follow his council’s advice by telling the truth so he could protect suspected accomplice, Maya Maxwell. He addressed the victims’ family while being escorted out the courtroom saying, “Maya killed your daughter, and a stranger killed your son,” said Marks.

Marks claims Maxwell and one of her ex-boyfriends kidnapped and murdered the victims, not Marks. He said he told Maxwell if she’s suspected for the murders then he’ll take the blame.

Thursday, Marks recanted on previous statements he made throughout the trial. He admitted to threatening Swearingin’s life, even though he said he never had contact with him.

“I said, ‘If you don’t stop calling me then you’ll find yourself with your head cut off.’ You have no idea how much I regret saying that. It still haunts me to this day,” said Marks.

Marks also admitted to choking Scott after an argument to the point where she passed out and soiled herself, despite saying he never touched her.

“The next day I was teaching at a woman’s self defense class. Here I am teaching women how to get out of a chokehold that I just put my girlfriend in,” said Marks.

Marks also admitted to driving to Texas with Maxwell, even though he said he never left the state of Michigan, and staying at ex-girlfriend, Rebecca Adney, house without her permission. He confessed to going to Walmart to buy a shovel and burying the victims bodies with Maxwell. “I flat out lied about my whereabouts,” said Marks.

Before cross examination, Marks requests to sit further away from the prosecution. “He may try to get a different response out of me, I don’t trust myself, I don’t trust this district attorney,” said Marks.

During cross examination, Marks and Bell County District Attorney, Henry Garza, went toe to toe. This first question Garza asked Marks was, “Are you ready?” This is the same question Marks allegedly asks Scott before he killed her.

Garza accused Marks of killing missing Minnesota woman, April Pease, which Marks has been charged with second degree murder. “Unfortunately, April Pease isn’t here to testify because she’s dead isn’t she,” said Garza. Marks said he has nothing to do with April Pease’s disappearance.

Garza called Marks manipulative the jury and victim’s families. “You’re the one manipulating them this whole time You made a deal with the devil (Maxwell) You should be in prison right along with me,” said Marks.

Marks told Garza he hated him and accused Garza of hiding evidence that he says shows the truth. “You’re spinning a narrative to this jury,” said Garza. “No, I just don’t like you. I’m verbally disgusted by you. The jury probably already hates me and even more now. But I hate you. If I was some type of danger to you, you’d already know it,” said Marks.

Marks said he’ll bring in one more witness tomorrow morning before he rests.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.