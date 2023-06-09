China Spring baseball walks it off, wins 4A State Championship

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - The China Spring Cougars are your 4A State Champions after defeating Liberty-Eylau 3-2 in 12 innings.

For the second night in a row, China Spring stuck it out in extras. After going 12 innings in their semifinal win against Sinton, the Cougars duked it out in another 12 innings to win the title.

China Spring senior Trevor Black’s performance on the mound kept them in the game, as he tossed 4.1 innings, giving up one earned run on two hits while striking out three. JC Hughes relived Black in the fifth, throwing 5.1 innings of one-run baseball before getting pulled in the 10th inning, leaving two outs for Jaydon Honey.

In the bottom of the third, Black tripled to the right-center gap with two runners on to open up the scoring in the championship game. Liberty-Elau scored runs in the fifth and sixth before heading into a 12-inning stalemate.

Jacob Klement was walked as the bases were loaded for the final run.

The Cougars take home their first state title since 2000.

