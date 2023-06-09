Advertise
Be Remarkable
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Ex-Baylor student charged in sexual assault pleads guilty to lesser charge, will not have to register as sex offender

Prosecutors recommended Marshall Williams Mann be placed on felony deferred probation for three years
Prosecutors recommended that Marshall Williams Mann be placed on felony deferred probation for...
Prosecutors recommended that Marshall Williams Mann be placed on felony deferred probation for three years and fined $1,000 in exchange for Mann’s guilty plea to unlawful restraint, a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.(Tommy Witherspoon for KWTX)
By Tommy Witherspoon
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A former Baylor University student charged with sexually assaulting a female student in 2016 pleaded guilty to a lesser charge Friday that spared him from having to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Prosecutors recommended that Marshall Williams Mann be placed on felony deferred probation for three years and fined $1,000 in exchange for Mann’s guilty plea to unlawful restraint, a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

The McLennan County District Attorney’s Office replaced the two-count sexual assault indictment against Mann with a superseding indictment alleging unlawful restraint.

Mann’s attorneys, Jason P. Darling, of Waco, and Jeff Kearney, of Fort Worth, declined comment after Mann’s guilty plea.

Judge Thomas West of Waco’s 19th State District Court accepted Mann’s plea and will sentence him on Aug. 18 after reviewing a presentence report from probation officers.

Mann, 27, is from Oklahoma City and was a finance/entrepreneurship major. He attended Baylor from fall 2014 to fall 2016 before transferring to Oklahoma University, where he earned two bachelor of business administration degrees.

According to arrest documents, Waco police were called to a South Waco apartment in November 2016 to investigate a reported sexual assault.

Waco police said Mann and a woman he knew went to a party at a friend’s home, and the woman asked Mann for a ride home.

“The suspect told the victim he had too much to drink and requested she spend the night,” an arrest affidavit alleges. “The victim spent the night and slept in suspect’s bed.”

The woman reported Mann started kissing her when she woke up the next morning. He took off her clothes and sexually assaulted her, the affidavit alleges.

“The victim attempted to push the suspect off of her,” the affidavit alleges. “The suspect placed his hands around the victim’s throat and applied pressure. The victim reported that it was hard to breathe.”

The detective wrote in the affidavit that the woman had bruising around her neck consistent with “being strangled.”

The woman sought treatment later that day and underwent a sexual assault exam, the affidavit states.

The woman attended Friday’s hearing. The judge asked if she approved of the plea agreement and she said she did.

The superseding indictment to which Mann pleaded guilty alleges he restricted her movements by confining her without her consent “by force, intimidation, or deception.”

A guilty plea to sexual assault carries a lifetime sex offender registration requirement.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parents of Marlin High School seniors demands answers for discrepancies in students’ transcripts
Parents of Marlin High School seniors demand answers for discrepancies in students’ transcripts
Dr. Darryl Henson (Marlin ISD photo)
100 percent: Marlin ISD superintendent confirms 38 of 38 seniors in his district will graduate
Today the community of Itasca is in shock after the superintendent of Itasca ISD, Michael...
‘It’s just disgusting’: Community members react to arrest of Itasca ISD superintendent for online solicitation of a minor
Abby Norris, 16, is a cheerleader at Clayton High School. She lives with a condition called...
Cheerleader with special needs left out of yearbook, mom says
Kamari Kenyatti Harp, 38, a three-time convicted felon, was set to stand trial, but decided to...
‘This isn’t Portland or San Francisco’: Waco drug dealer sentenced to 36 years in prison

Latest News

KWTX@4: Two Central Texas teams celebrate the end of the high school baseball season - 6.9.23
KWTX@4: Historic Waco Hosts Summer Nights Event Jun. 10th - 6.9.23
KWTX@4: WATCH KWTX Staff & Crew take on the Skip Challenge - 6.9.23
The Daily 4 on KWTX@4: First-known crocodile virgin birth, KWTX team takes on the skip challenge, and more - 6.9.23