Ex-Baylor student charged in sexual assault pleads guilty to lesser charge, will not have to register as sex offender

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A former Baylor University student charged with sexually assaulting a female student in 2016 pleaded guilty to a lesser charge Friday that spared him from having to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Prosecutors recommended that Marshall Williams Mann be placed on felony deferred probation for three years and fined $1,000 in exchange for Mann’s guilty plea to unlawful restraint, a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

The McLennan County District Attorney’s Office replaced the two-count sexual assault indictment against Mann with a superseding indictment alleging unlawful restraint.

Mann’s attorneys, Jason P. Darling, of Waco, and Jeff Kearney, of Fort Worth, declined comment after Mann’s guilty plea.

Judge Thomas West of Waco’s 19th State District Court accepted Mann’s plea and will sentence him on Aug. 18 after reviewing a presentence report from probation officers.

Mann, 27, is from Oklahoma City and was a finance/entrepreneurship major. He attended Baylor from fall 2014 to fall 2016 before transferring to Oklahoma University, where he earned two bachelor of business administration degrees.

According to arrest documents, Waco police were called to a South Waco apartment in November 2016 to investigate a reported sexual assault.

Waco police said Mann and a woman he knew went to a party at a friend’s home, and the woman asked Mann for a ride home.

“The suspect told the victim he had too much to drink and requested she spend the night,” an arrest affidavit alleges. “The victim spent the night and slept in suspect’s bed.”

The woman reported Mann started kissing her when she woke up the next morning. He took off her clothes and sexually assaulted her, the affidavit alleges.

“The victim attempted to push the suspect off of her,” the affidavit alleges. “The suspect placed his hands around the victim’s throat and applied pressure. The victim reported that it was hard to breathe.”

The detective wrote in the affidavit that the woman had bruising around her neck consistent with “being strangled.”

The woman sought treatment later that day and underwent a sexual assault exam, the affidavit states.

The woman attended Friday’s hearing. The judge asked if she approved of the plea agreement and she said she did.

The superseding indictment to which Mann pleaded guilty alleges he restricted her movements by confining her without her consent “by force, intimidation, or deception.”

A guilty plea to sexual assault carries a lifetime sex offender registration requirement.

