Ex-Poppa Rollo’s employee files lawsuit alleging sexual harassment, assault and unlawful activity

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A former employee of a popular McLennan County pizza restaurant has filed a lawsuit alleging the owner created a toxic work environment that included sexual harassment, assault and underage employees serving alcohol.

The plaintiff, identified in the lawsuit only as Jane Doe, is now 22 and a teacher at a local elementary school.

She is seeking more than $1 million in damages in her suit, filed Friday in Waco’s 74th State District Court, against Poppa Rollo’s Pizza Inc. and owner Justin Duty.

Justin Duty, son of Poppa Rollo’s founders Mary and Roland Duty, and owner of the restaurant on Hewitt Drive, did not return phone messages on Friday.

The lawsuit, filed by Waco attorney Ryan Johnson, alleges Justin Duty has a “pattern of hiring young, female bartenders, waitresses and servers, and has turned the restaurant into his own personal adult playground.”

“Poppa Rollo’s is supposed to be a ‘family restaurant,’” Johnson said. “So when we learned that its owner, Justin Duty, was hiring young, female waitresses and using them to serve alcohol and sexually harassing them, we were shocked. During our investigation, we learned that there is a clear pattern of sexual harassment toward these young, female employees. This has been going on for several years and there are multiple young women involved, some of whom were high school students at Midway and Lorena when he hired them.”

Justin Duty “often drank heavily at the restaurant, becoming inebriated during business hours, and harassing one or more female employees,” the suit alleges.

He often violated Texas liquor laws by allowing high school students to serve alcohol, according to the lawsuit. Texas law requires servers of alcohol to be at least 18.

A spokesman for the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission did not return phone calls Friday. However, Johnson said TABC officials have opened an investigation and have interviewed several of the restaurant employees.

“Frankly, I wouldn’t let my daughters work at Poppa Rollo’s or go to the restaurant at this point,” Johnson said Friday. “Mr. Duty is going to learn that you can’t groom, target and sexually harass young, female Midway students. Our community will not stand for this type of sexual misconduct. We are going to make sure this never happens to anyone else and protect the rest of our young ladies from this type of behavior.”

According to the lawsuit, when young female waitresses complained about Duty’s “sexual harassment, and/or touchings” to their manager, they were told “that is part of the job,” and “it’s a good way to get tips.”

“In fact, the female waitresses (local high school students) were even encouraged to dress scantily to please Duty and his male companions and/or to earn extra tips,” the lawsuit claims. “Duty also bragged about engaging in physical and/or sexual relationships with one or more of his female employees at Poppa Rollo’s.”

Jane Doe started working at the Hewitt location in September 2018, when she was 17. She starting working as a hostess, but she also was a bartender. In June 2022, she was promoted to a manager’s position.

That same month, the lawsuit alleges, Duty was drunk and “began harassing plaintiff concerning sexual activity, using crude and offensive sexual language in front of co-workers, even inquiring about how many sexual partners plaintiff had experienced.”

“Plaintiff, much younger than Duty, became visibly uncomfortable and refused to respond to duty’s sexual advances and/or discussion,” the lawsuit claims. “When duty became frustrated, he began to speak to plaintiff’s co-workers, many who were minors, about plaintiff’s sex life in front of her and in a demeaning manner, even referring to plaintiff as a ‘whore.’”

Jane Doe was suspended and “constructively terminated” after she complained about Duty’s behavior, the suit alleges.

