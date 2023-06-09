Advertise
Be Remarkable
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Florida woman who fatally shot neighbor granted $154,000 bond

This booking image provided by the Marion County, Fla., Sheriff’s Office shows Susan Louise...
This booking image provided by the Marion County, Fla., Sheriff’s Office shows Susan Louise Lorincz, 58, charged with shooting and killing her Black neighbor. Lorincz, who made her initial appearance in court by video, Thursday, June 8, 2023, has been charged with the first-degree felony of manslaughter with a firearm, as well as culpable negligence, battery and two counts of assault. (Marion County Sheriff’s Office via AP)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (AP) — A judge granted a $154,000 bond Friday for a white Florida woman charged with fatally shooting a Black neighbor through her front door.

Susan Louise Lorincz, 58, of Ocala returned to court in Marion County a day after she pleaded not guilty to a first-degree felony charge of manslaughter with a firearm, as well as counts of culpable negligence, battery and assault.

As a condition of her bond, Circuit Court Judge Robert Hodges ordered Lorincz to wear an ankle monitor and to stay away from the family of her slain neighbor, 34-year-old Ajike Owens.

The courtroom was packed with relatives and supporters of Owens, a mother of four children. One of the family’s attorneys, Anthony Thomas, told reporters after the Friday hearing that they would continue to push for Lorincz to face a more serious charge of second-degree murder.

Some people in one Florida community are calling for the arrest of a woman who shot her neighbor in a dispute. (CNN, WKMG, WESH, WFTV, WSOC, KMBC, FAMILY PHOTO

“We don’t believe that Susan had any sort of respect at all for human life,” Thomas said. “This wasn’t something where she was cleaning a gun and the gun went off and it goes through the wall or the door and it accidentally hurts somebody. She meant to pull that trigger. She meant to point it at the door.”

Owens was killed June 2 in Ocala, about 83 miles (133 kilometers) north of Orlando. Her funeral is scheduled for Monday.

After the shooting, Lorincz told investigators she had problems for two years with being disrespected by children in the neighborhood — including Owens’ children, who are ages 12, 9, 7 and 3.

According to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Lorincz said she had a headache the day of the shooting, and children were running and yelling outside her apartment. That night, while a few children were playing basketball, Lorincz threw a pair of roller skates at them, hitting one on the feet.

Owens then came over and knocked on her door. Lorincz told investigators that Owens threatened to kill her and banged on the door so hard she feared Owens would break it down.

Lorincz fired a single round from her .380-caliber handgun, the sheriff’s report says, which went through the closed door and fatally struck Owens.

Lorincz told investigators that she had called Owens’ children racist slurs in the months before the killing. Authorities had delayed her arrest for several days while looking into a possible “stand your ground” claim. Detectives have since said that Lorincz’s actions are not justifiable under Florida law.

Sheriff Billy Woods said that since January 2021, deputies responded to at least a half-dozen complaints between Owens and Lorincz in Ocala.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parents of Marlin High School seniors demands answers for discrepancies in students’ transcripts
Parents of Marlin High School seniors demand answers for discrepancies in students’ transcripts
Dr. Darryl Henson (Marlin ISD photo)
100 percent: Marlin ISD superintendent confirms 38 of 38 seniors in his district will graduate
Today the community of Itasca is in shock after the superintendent of Itasca ISD, Michael...
‘It’s just disgusting’: Community members react to arrest of Itasca ISD superintendent for online solicitation of a minor
Kamari Kenyatti Harp, 38, a three-time convicted felon, was set to stand trial, but decided to...
‘This isn’t Portland or San Francisco’: Waco drug dealer sentenced to 36 years in prison
FILE PHOTO: Fairfield Lake
Firm that bought Fairfield Lake State Park land accuses state of acting in bad faith, attempting to derail its purchase

Latest News

FILE - President Donald Trump sits at his desk after a meeting with Intel CEO Brian Krzanich,...
Trump indictment unsealed in case involving mishandling of classified information
A black bear stays in a tree while police attempt to keep it in place until wildlife...
Young black bear wanders Washington, D.C. neighborhood, sparking a frenzy before being captured
This undated photo provided by the Austin Police Department shows Nate Paul. Paul, the...
Federal prosecutors charge Texas businessman linked to Attorney General Ken Paxton’s impeachment
Judge grants bond to woman in shooting of neighbor
Dutch citizen Joran van der Sloot is driven in a police vehicle from the Ancon I...
Chief suspect in Natalee Holloway disappearance pleads not guilty to extortion charges